Now get Gorintaku at your door step

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Know of groceries, vegetables and fruits being offered online. How about loging in and booking online the gorintaku (mehendi) leaves?

During the auspicious season, when most girls and women apply gorintaku on their hands as a tradition, those interested can book the required leaves fresh from the farm. And making this happen is Kothapalli Saraswathi Raju who is growing these gorintaku or mehendi leaves at her farm in Shameerpet.

“We brought our farm land in Shameerpet around eight years ago and have been cultivating organic vegetables and fruits since then. Later when we came to know how people are not able to get fresh traditional gorintaaku leaves, we thought of planting them and for the past three-four years we started this online gorintaaku sale along with our regular fruits and vegetables delivery,” says Saraswathi Raju.

Saraswathi Raju has gorintaku trees growing in her farm and her husband Kothapalli Bhaskara Raju and son Kothapalli Subba Raju help her in taking care of the farm.

Talking about the sales and delivery during the season, her son Subba Raju says, “We have few regular customers around our house for fruits, vegetables, and mehendi. People can also book online and we will send the tied gorintaku leaves bunched to them. The price of one bunch is Rs 100 and it is sufficient for both hands and legs.”

As the leaves should ideally be used within a day or two, customers from Hyderabad are asked to come and collect directly. “Apart from gorintaku we also sell and supply seasonal fruits and vegetables based on pre-orders within city limits,” says Saraswathi Raju (Ph.9866055333).