Now get TSRTC bus pass at your doorstep!

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: If you are a group of at least five living in the same apartment or a colony, then you do not have to stand in a queue to get new bus passes or have them renewed. In a novel initiative, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to reach out to its bus pass holders and have the passes issued or renewed at home subject to there being five passengers. The service can be availed by contacting Ph: 80082 04216.

RTC officials said there should be not less than five pass holders to avail this new facility and for home delivery of passes, there is no need to pay any extra amount. In this facility, staff working in bus pass counters would reach out to bus holders and collect the money and return the pass the same day. At present, there are a total of 31 bus pass centres in Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) and the working hours of these centres has been extended and they will now be operational from 7.30 am to 8.15 pm.

