Now, Hyderabad to get a butchers academy

Hyderabad: The traditional image we had of a butcher, twirling his huge moustache, wiping his bloody hands on a dirty apron while menacingly brandishing an even more bloody cleaver is all set to change. Butchers and butchery in Hyderabad, hold your breath, are all set to go corporate with a Butchers Academy itself to come up in the city.

The unique academy will train young and experienced butchers on different aspects of chopping, portions, and grinding of different types of meats. The academy will train traditional butchers in the aspects of identifying meat cuts, proper cutting of meat, avoiding waste, identifying good quality meat, storing and hygienic packaging. They will also be trained on cleaning and maintaining tools and how to professionally cut different types of meat including chicken, mutton, fish, crabs, prawns and related products.

“Till date, we have seen that butchery is not done professionally and most of these butchers have learned the art from their previous generation. All this makes them very rigid about the craft. We want to change this scenario and want to make butchery a more professional business by providing value addition of increasing their existing knowledge system, communication skills and also basic computer training skills,” says Vijay Chowdary Tripuraneni, co-founder, Proteins Butchers Academy.

Currently in the process of designing the course, the academy will provide three months of free training to people with two to three years of experience in the food industry and provide a stipend worth Rs 8,000 per month. The course is being designed by trainers from hotel management institutes and as part of the first batch, it plans to train 500 butchers in the next one year.

“Upon completion of the course, they will be employed by our company Proteins Hygienic Non-Veg Mart – which is a modern meat retail chain. Many colleges in International Institute of Hotel Management and Veterinary Colleges run specific courses on meat technology and butcher training, but there is no exclusive academy that trains on different aspects of butchery,” says Chowdary.

Not just male butchers, the academy plans to train women as well in this skill to encourage more women consumers to come and buy in meat shops. Going forward, the academy plans to have 50 per cent of women students.

