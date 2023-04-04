Now Siddipet Additional Collector is stray dogs victim

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:08 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: Stray dog menace continues to plague several areas in different districts and now a senior official of Siddipet district administration fell prey to stray dog menace.

Siddipet Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, was attacked by stray dogs when he was on an evening walk on Saturday on his official quarters premises.

The news came to light as the Additional Collector was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Srinivas Reddy, who was living in his official quarter on the outskirts of Siddipet town. A pack of dogs reportedly entered his quarter and bit him on his both legs. He has sustained bleeding injuries and the strays also went on attacking his pet dog. After keeping him in observation for a couple of hours, Reddy was discharged from the hospital, officials said.