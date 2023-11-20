| Now They Will Have To Use Teams Musk As Altman Brockman Join Microsoft

‘Now they will have to use Teams’: Musk as Altman, Brockman join Microsoft

Musk on Monday responded to Nadella's X post announcing the hiring of Altman and Brockman, saying, "Now they have to use Teams!".

By IANS Published Date - 04:31 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

New Delhi: As Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella hires former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, tech billionaire Elon Musk has had a humorous take on the situation.

The Tesla CEO was referring to Microsoft Teams — a private business communication platform developed by Microsoft.

Musk also commented on Altman’s post about joining the tech giant, to which Nadella has also responded.

“Wild times. Satya ftw (for the win),” he wrote.

The update follows days of uncertainty and speculation that Sam Altman will return as CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI after he was abruptly removed.

Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI.

In January this year, it announced the third phase of its long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI board has appointed former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

OpenAI co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever said that Shear will take over as interim CEO.

Shear will replace Mira Murati as CEO, who was publicly aligned with Altman.