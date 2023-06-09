Now watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Asia Cup for free on Disney+ Hotstar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: It seems like Disney+Hotstar is following in the footsteps of Jio Cinemas to grab the attention of viewers. Now all mobile phone users can watch the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments for free.

“In order to further democratise cricket and make it accessible to as many mobile users in India as possible for the course of the season, the decision to remove the paywall for mobile-only viewers of both the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has been made,” the company stated.

Also, free streaming is applicable to tablets.

“Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India, and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience have allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. “We believe that making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience will help us grow the overall ecosystem,” said the head of Disney+ Hotstar.