NPDCL manages to bring down power interruptions by 29.51 percent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 08:47 PM

Warangal: Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy on Wednesday informed that the company had managed to reduce 11 KV power supply interruptions by 29.51 percent in the last five months.

In a statement Varun Reddy said last year between January and May, there were 10,558 hours of outages, while this year the outages came down to 7262 hours. “We have been able to reduce the time period of outages by 3,296 hours, an decrease of 31. 22 percent,”he said.

He further stated that due to efficient measures taken by the company the trippings came down to 40,724 times from 57,771 that took place between January and May last year. “This year 17,047 fewer tripping have taken place compared to last year,” he said.

The company had managed to bring down outages and tripping due to the pre-monsoon inspections, maintenance of lines, fixing jumpers and taking measures to avoid low voltage problems. “We are taking measures to provide quality power to all our consumers.

Our men are working round the clock to provide quality service to people,”he said.