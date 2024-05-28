| Kakatiya Thoranam Symbol Of Anarchy Will Not Be Part Of Telangana Official Emblem Cm Revanth Reddy

Kakatiya Thoranam, symbol of anarchy, will not be part of Telangana official emblem: CM Revanth Reddy

In an informal interaction with the media during his visit to Delhi, Revanth Reddy said the State Cabinet tasked poet Andesri with writing the anthem and he was the one who recommended Keeravani to compose the music.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 May 2024, 08:22 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Triggering a fresh controversy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday confirmed that the Kakatiya Thoranam will no longer be part of the new official emblem of Telangana, dubbing it as a symbol of anarchy.

However, he distanced himself from the decision of involving music director MM Keeravani to composed the proposed State official anthem “Jaya Jaya He Telangana”, terming it as the decision of poet Andesri who penned the song.

“Telangana’s new emblem and anthem will reflect the spirit of the State and its people. The emblem will not include the Kakatiya Thoranam, but will symbolise the Sammakka-Sarakka and Nagoba Jataras, representing the struggles and sacrifices of people of Telangana,” he said.

Responding to the queries, the Chief Minister said the phone-tapping investigation will continue and no review has been conducted on the issue owing to the Model Code of Conduct.

He asked why the BRS leaders who demand for CBI probe into every issue, were not seeking it with regard to the phone-tapping case as well. However, he stated that the authorities who are investigating the case, were yet to recover hard disks, data backups and other records to determine if data was destroyed or still intact.

However, he claimed that the Congress government does not engage in phone-tapping. On the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government will take a decision on the fate of the Medigadda barrage based on the recommendations of the experts and also the report of the judicial inquiry.

“Around 52 TMC of water was released into the sea as there is no scope for storage of water. The government was forced to waste money on electricity bills for the Kaleshwaram project due to the non-utilisation of major barrages,” he added.

He dismissed allegations of a shortage of electricity in Telangana. Despite the increased power consumption, he claimed that there were currently no power cuts in the State.

Further, he pointed out that compared to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the elections were held peacefully in Telangana.

The Chief Minister asserted that the Congress government was committed to transparency and honouring the State’s legacy.

He stated that on behalf of the State government and the people of Telangana, Congress Parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi has been invited to participate in the decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day on June 2, to which she agreed in-principle. The new emblem and anthem will be unveiled on the occasion.