NRI TRS UK pays tribute to Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy

By | Published: 2:49 pm

Hyderabad: The working group meeting of NRI TRS UK chaired by president Ashok Goud Dusari was held in London to pay tributes to Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, who recently passed away due to illness, and to formulate a special campaign for the upcoming Dubbaka elections. The meeting also discussed various service programs in UK and Telangana for those affected by Covid-19 over the past few months.

NRI TRS Founding President Anil Kurmachalam spoke about various initiatives taken up under Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership in Telangana and said people of Dubbaka should think wisely and vote for the TRS party.

Vice-President Naveen Reddy said a special team and strategy was designed with the ideas and suggestions of the working group members. As part of the campaign, a team of NRIs led by Advisory Board Vice Chairman Sikka Chandra Shekhar Goud and General Secretary Ratnakar Kadudula are panning to visit the Dubbaka constituency, to conduct special campaigns and to promote various welfare schemes undertaken by the Chief Minister for the development of Telangana. Secretary Satya Chilumula and others also participated.

