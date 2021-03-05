NRIs provide financial aid to martyr’s kin

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Nizamabad: US-based NRIs raised Rs 4,67,113 through donations for the family of martyred Indian Army jawan Ryada Mahesh who died recently in Kashmir in a terrorist attack. Ryada Mahesh belonged to Kukkunuru-Komanpally village of Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district.

Mahesh friend and America-based NRI Ryada Rajashekhar with the support of his friends, conducted a fund-raising drive in the US and collected Rs 4,67,113 to provide financial support to the martyr’s family. On Friday, Ryada Ravinder. president of ‘Save Global Farmers, an NGO, handed over the cheque to the family members of the soldier. On the occasion, Kotta Daya Sagar, Dumpala Naresh, Kottala Ashok, Yogesh, Santhosh, Kaligota Sathish, Puppala Rajender and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .