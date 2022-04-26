NSDC signs MoU with Relevel to help youth secure employment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Relevel, an Unacademy Group company, to provide a structured path to youth to secure gainful employment in top companies and upskill on emerging job roles.

With the primary objective of enabling the youth, especially those from tier 2-3 cities to find gainful employment, the MoU aims to have 20 lakh youth take Relevel tests and upskill as per industry requirements, according to a press release.

For aspirants who clear the threshold marks of the tests, Relevel will support with placement opportunities at India’s top companies on market-oriented salary levels, it said. The MoU also lays the groundwork to help Indian youth find jobs abroad, in countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to begin with, it said.

