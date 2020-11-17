NSE Academy acquires majority stake in Hyderabad-based TalentSprint

TalentSprint offers advanced certification programmes in emerging and deep technologies to aspiring and experienced professionals using a hybrid online/onsite model.

Published: 4:42 pm

Hyderabad: NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange announced acquisition of majority stake in deep-tech education firm TalentSprint. The company is an education technology provider in the professional learning and executive education space and headquartered in Hyderabad.

TalentSprint augments NSE Academy’s objective to be the leader in the education segment. In recent times there has been high demand for skill acquisition/upgradation in these areas which are also leading to employment avenues for the nation’s young graduates and workforce. Moreover, these latest technologies have the biggest impact in the BFSI space and hence an expansion in these areas is a natural progression for NSE Academy.

Speaking on the occasion of this strategic announcement, Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said “NSE’s mission has been to support the growth of Indian capital markets and financial education has been the biggest enabler to achieving this goal. As the BFSI industry evolves into a more tech enabled industry, it is imperative that we strengthen our expertise in the education space by adding new and emerging technologies. TalentSprint’s vision and portfolio offerings complement our growth ambitions in this space and we are very excited about this partnership”.

Dr Santanu Paul, co-founder and CEO, TalentSprint said “We are delighted and privileged that NSE Academy, the education arm of the NSE group, is entering the space of deep tech education with TalentSprint as its strategic partner. We share a common vision of how digital platforms are enablers of trust, quality, and scale, and how important it is to rapidly disseminate high-quality deep tech expertise to all professionals across BFSI, Technology, Consulting, and emerging sectors.”

“There are six million working professionals in India today in need of deep tech knowledge interventions, and another ten million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills. Between us, we have all the necessary synergies – capabilities, reach, resources, partnerships – to become a powerhouse in deep tech education and empower the workforce of tomorrow,” added Paul.

Abhilash Misra, CEO NSE Academy said “This strategic partnership between NSE Academy and TalentSprint creates unique possibilities within the professional education ecosystem and we look forward to jointly bringing new deep tech skilling opportunities that will have a long term impact on the future of learning and work.”

