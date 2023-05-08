NTPC inks pact with Chinmaya Seva Trust

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) on Monday signed an agreement with the Karnataka Chinmaya Seva Trust to develop a Neuro Operation Theatre at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru. Regional Executive Director (South) Debasish Chattopadhyay signed the agreement on behalf of NTPC Limited, while Chief Administrator Manohara Pai C represented the Chinmaya Seva Trust.

Under the agreement, NTPC will provide financial assistance for the installation of equipment and the construction and refurbishment of the Neurosurgery Operation Theatre. The Chinmaya Seva Trust supports various programs related to healthcare, education, women’s empowerment, Indian culture preservation, eco-friendly projects, and other initiatives.

NTPC General Manager (HR) SN Panigrahi emphasized the company’s strong CSR policy and the importance of health initiatives. He stated that this agreement would help provide accessible, high-quality healthcare to the community. DGMs (HR) Badruddin Ansari and Sabyasachi Padhi were also present, according to a press release.

