Tata Technologies signs MoU with TiHAN of IIT Hyderabad

Tata Technologies and TiHAN will collaborate towards solutions that address specific challenges being faced by companies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

MD, CEO of Tata Technologies Warren Harris, Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty are exchanging MoU copies in IIT-H Campus at Kandi of Sangareddy district on Monday

Sangareddy: Global engineering and product development digital services company, Tata Technologies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems (TiHAN) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), to collaborate in the areas of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at the IIT-H Campus at Kandi here on Monday.

Tata Technologies and TiHAN will collaborate towards solutions that address specific challenges being faced by companies in developing SDVs that incorporate the latest technologies.

The collaboration will specifically focus on the development of platforms and Proofs of Concept (POCs) that optimise product development timelines. Enabling upskilling and hands-on training will be given for Tata Technologies engineers at TiHAN in new technology areas.

Reflecting on the collaboration with TiHAN, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, Warren Harris, said they believe automotive companies rely on Tata Technologies to address their product development challenges and enable them to conceptualise, develop and realise better products that are safer, cleaner, and connected.

Through this collaboration with TiHAN, Harris said they were aiming to collaborate and support innovations in the area of SDVs and associated technologies that help automotive manufacturers develop and manufacture great products.

IIT-H director Prof BS Murty emphasised the potential for significant innovation in the automotive industry that can result from this collaboration. Prof Murty also highlighted the TiHAN Testbed, a state-of-the-art facility and the first-of-its-kind in the nation, which is a dedicated facility for testing and validating a wide range of use cases of autonomous vehicles.