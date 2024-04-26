Passengers stranded as Hyderabad-Bengaluru route Air India Express flight gets delayed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 03:12 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Air India Express flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru faced significant delays on Thursday and Friday, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The Air India Express flight, identified as AIX Connect I5 1732, was originally scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 10:40 pm on Thursday. However, due to a delay, it took off at 10:09 am on Friday. This delay caused the flight to land in Bengaluru at 11:31 am, which was significantly later than its scheduled arrival time of 11:55 pm on Thursday.

Similarly, the same flight that was supposed to depart at 10:40 pm on Friday was rescheduled to depart at 10:00 am on Saturday. Passengers were notified of these changes, with the estimated arrival time in Bengaluru adjusted to 11:15 am on Saturday.