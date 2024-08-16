NTPC launches three-month tailoring, beautician programme for women

Deepthi Mahila Samithi, Chinmoyee Das addressing the women while inaugurating training programme in NTPC on Friday.

Peddapalli: To ensure community development and women empowerment, National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana) has come up with an initiative and decided to organize a three months tailoring and beautician program for the 50 women of project affected villages. President of Deepthi Mahila Samithi, Chinmoyee Das inaugurated the training programme at Life Skill Academy on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that every woman should be financially independent and contribute and help her family. Interacting with the young scholars and GEM girls, she advised them to go to libraries and try to figure out their goal.

She also advised them not to leave their study after Class X since education was the first step towards empowerment. On the occasion, utkarsh scholarship was provided to the students of PAVs, who got good marks in their Class X boards.

Further cycles were also distributed to the 10 GEM Girls to help in their education by easing their traveling experience to the schools. Head of HR department, Bijoy Kumar Sikdar, DMS vice-president Jyotsana Tripathi, Welfare In-charge, Rupa Singha Roy and others were also present at the event.