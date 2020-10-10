NTPC-Ramagundam donates Rs 71 lakh worth medical equipments to hospital

Among the over 50 items that were distributed, the major equipments are cell counter with kits, two CTG machines, a USG machine, oxygen concentrator, six pulse oximeter, fetal doppler etc

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, under its corporate social responsibility (Community Development), has provided Rs 71 lakh worth medical equipment to Godavarikhani area hospital.

Among the over 50 items that were distributed, the major equipments are cell counter with kits, two CTG machines, a USG machine, oxygen concentrator, six pulse oximeter, fetal doppler etc.

Local MLA Korukanti Chandar along with Chief General Manager, NTPC, Sunil Kumar handed over the equipment to hospital superintendent Dr K Srinvias Reddy at a programme held in hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandar appreciated NTPC’s gesture in improving medical facilities in the locality, and hoped that it would help the needy people to get better healthcare facility.

Echoing similar view, Sunil Kumar expressed NTPC’s concern to provide better health facility in the nearby villages.

Besides appreciating doctors for their selfless services during this Covid-19 pandemic, Sunil Kumar hoped the medical equipment would help the needy people to get advanced medical diagnosis facility.

Earlier, hospital superintendent, Dr Srinivas Reddy highlighted NTPC’s continuous support in developing infrastructure as well as providing medical equipment to area hospital.Head of HR, SVD Ravi Kumar, AGM (HR-CSR) Rafiqul Islam, NTPC CSR officials, 25th division corporator N Sumalatha and others were present.

