NTPC Ramagundam signs MoU with NABARD to take up integrated farming

The MoU was signed for taking up an integrated farming system (IFS) in a cluster of six villages in the Peddapalli district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

NTPC and NABARD officials are exchanging MoU in a programme held in NTPC-Ramagundam on Saturday.

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Ramagundam has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NABARD for taking up an integrated farming system (IFS) in a cluster of six villages in the district.

The MoU was signed between NTPC Ramagundam head of HR, Bijoy Kumar Sikdar and Chief General Manager, NABARD, Telangana Regional Office, Suseela Chintala at NTPC-Ramagundam on Saturday. NTPC Executive Director (Ramagundam & Telangana) Sunil Kumar was present.

The idea is to take up an integrated farming system using technology that aims at providing a solution for water conservation, manure management, food security, regular farmers income and crop productivity in a cluster of 6 villages such as Kanalla, Ranakpur, Bamla Nayak Tanda, Brahmanpally, Antergaon and GD Nagar in Peddapalli district.

The total cost of the project is Rs 54.29 lakh. While 51 percent will be borne by NTPC-Ramagundam HR-CSR, NABARD would bear the remaining 49 percent.

The IFS will be benefiting more than 20 small and marginal farmers from the SC-ST community, with an endeavor to convert more than 100 acres of barren land into fertile land. Society for Health Agriculture & Rural People (SHARP) will act as the implementing agency for the execution of the IFS.