Nuthi Srinivas Rao takes charge as new DLRL director

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:49 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: Nuthi Srinivas Rao, Outstanding Scientist, has assumed charge as Director of Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), DRDO. He took over from Dr K. Maheswara Reddy, Distinguished Scientist who superannuated on March 31.

DLRL is a premier Lab in the field of Electronics Warfare Systems and has delivered Integrated EW Systems to the Tri-services during past six decades.

Rao graduated in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from IETE, New Delhi in 1986 and obtained M.Tech in Digital Systems & Computer Electronics from JNTU, Hyderabad in 2001. He joined DRDO at IAT, Pune in October 1986 and subsequently joined DLRLin 1987. He has made significant contributions and spearheaded the design, development, productionisation and successful installation of diversified state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare Systems onboard platforms for the Indian Navy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .