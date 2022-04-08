Oakridge International School organises health camp for govt school students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, organised a wellness and health drive for students from a local government school on World Health Day.

As an extension of Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 3, the school has set up a general health and wellness camp within the school premises and invited around 100 students to take part in the drive. The main purpose of the drive was to spread health and hygiene awareness among the students alongside making healthcare more accessible, according to a press release.

There were various stations which were set across the school’s multi-purpose hall. The stations consisted of a hand washing demonstration, two general physicians’ stations, eye check-up, dental hygiene check-up, height and weight, BMI as well as a general checkup. Despite the evident positives, it was noted that there was a grave concern over the BMI of the students. Many of them presented with malnutrition and were severely underweight..

In a bid to combat this Oakridge International has taken note of the treatment plans prescribed by the doctors and looks forward to extending their support to these students, the press release added.

