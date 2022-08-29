| Oberoi Group To Set Up 7 Star Hotels In Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Amaravati: Oberoi Group President and Chief Operating Officer Rajaraman Shankar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Monday and expressed interest to invest about Rs 1500 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

He explained about Oberoi Group Hotels plans in State and showed interest to start their hotels with seven star facilities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills along with operating a tourism centre in Paderu region.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide all necessary permissions for Oberoi projects in the State under a single window system.

Tourism and Culture Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and CMO officials participated in the meeting.