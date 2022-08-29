Hyderabad: Teenage girl raped, impregnated by father in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:51 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Representational image A complaint was lodged in the city by her mother, after which a Zero FIR was booked and transferred to AP Police.

Hyderabad: A teenage girl from Andhra Pradesh was raped and impregnated, allegedly by her father. A complaint was lodged in the city by her mother, after which a Zero FIR was booked and transferred to the neighbouring state.

Police said the 18-year-old girl from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was staying with her father in their native place, while her mother was working in Hyderabad.

Recently, when her mother went back to the village, the girl complained of ill health. Hence, she was brought to the city and showed to a doctor here, who confirmed that she was pregnant.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s mother, the Punjagutta police booked a Zero FIR and transferred it to the Andhra Pradesh police on jurisdiction basis.

The victim was sent for a medical examination.