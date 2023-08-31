“Objective of INDIA alliance to make Constitution of India stronger” says Congress leader Milind Deora

By ANI Published Date - 08:40 AM, Thu - 31 August 23

ANI Photo

Mumbai: Claiming that the objective of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is to make the Constitution of India stronger, Congress leader Milind Deora said the meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai will be historical.

“The objective of the INDIA alliance is to make the Constitution of India stronger. We don’t want to differentiate between people on the basis of caste, gender or region. I believe that the meeting in Mumbai will be historical,” the Congress leader told ANI.

The third meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

A total of 28 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.