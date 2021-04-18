Octogenarian dies day after wife’s death in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Wanaparthy: An 85-year-old man died a day after his wife’s death due to ill health at Mullaipally village, Pangal on Sunday.

Lakshmi Devamma and Karrenna, residents of Mullaipally village, had two sons and two daughters and after performing their marriages, the couple was living separately in the village.

However, Lakshmi Devamma died on Saturday following due to the health issues and the last rites were also performed on the same day.

Unable to bear the pangs of death of his wife and ill health, Karrenna breathed his last on Sunday. The death of the couple left the village in pall of gloom with many villagers saying that even death could not keep apart Lakshmi Devamma and Karrenna.