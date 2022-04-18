Ocugen to commercialise Covaxin in Mexico

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Biotechnology company Ocugen will commercialise Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in Mexico. The two companies amended their present co-development, supply and commercialisation agreement on Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to include Mexico. With this amendment, Ocugen now has commercialisation rights of Covaxin for all of North America.

“We’re excited to commercialise Covaxin in Mexico, as authorities there have made conquering this pandemic a major priority. After meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in Delhi, we are encouraged by the role Covaxin can play in Mexico’s continuing efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic,’‘ Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Ocugen said in a release.

“Covaxin is currently under review by Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS) for emergency use among children between 2 and 18,” he added.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Ocugen for Mexico, along with the United States and Canada. Covaxin is a safe and efficacious inactivated vaccine for all age groups as evident from its data from global introduction,” said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .