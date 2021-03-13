Watch: Odisha forest officer dances as it rains, video goes viral

In the video, a lady forest official Snehalata Dhal is seen dancing and shouting in joy after Odisha’s Similpal biosphere reserve received rain.

Mayurbhanj: The video of a forest official involved in dousing fire at the Similpal biosphere reserve has gone viral on social media. In the video, a lady forest official Snehalata Dhal is seen dancing and shouting in joy after Odisha’s Similpal biosphere reserve received rain.

Dhala, who is the in-charge of the Baldidha forest range of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha said, “Two weeks ago, a fire broke out in my area, in Similipal. I thought I would have to stay here for long. While we were dousing the fire, it started raining. I started dancing with joy. Rain saved wildlife and trees.”

“My dancing video went viral which was shot by one of my protection assistant (PA) member. I did not know that the video has gone viral everywhere. When the forest fire got extinguished as soon as it started raining, I could not stop myself from dancing”, said Dhal.

The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with grace of God ” The Rain”@PMOIndia @CMO_Odisha @TheGreatAshB @dpradhanbjp @DM_Mayurbhanj @BasudevNews pic.twitter.com/s4WCO62XgW — Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta (@ykmohanta) March 10, 2021

The video was originally shared by one, Yugal Kishore Mohanta on Twitter on March 10. He captioned the video, “The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with the grace of God, The Rain”.