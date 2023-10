Odisha Government’s Water Supply Projects Worth Rs 35,000 Crore Cover 65% Villages

The Odisha government has set a target to complete 20 ongoing mega-piped water supply projects by the end of March 2024. The government has undertaken 207 mega-piped water supply projects worth Rs 35,920 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:07 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

The Odisha government has set a target to complete 20 ongoing mega-piped water supply projects by the end of March 2024. The government has undertaken 207 mega-piped water supply projects worth Rs 35,920 crore.