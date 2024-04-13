Water Board in Hyderabad takes comprehensive measures to meet water demand

Reviewing section-wise water supply along with tanker bookings and deliveries at a meeting held here on Saturday, MAUD Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore directed officers to ensure that there were no disruptions in water supply.

Hyderabad: To meet the drinking water demand in the coming months of summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board is procuring an additional 100 tankers with 5KL capacity, with plans for another 70 mini tankers with 2.5 KL capacity to cater areas affected by polluted water.

With the weather changes in the city, the number of tanker bookings has come down drastically. While tankers made 6,000 trips earlier, in the last few days it was reduced to 5,000 trips. Efforts were underway to reduce the delivery time and procurement of additional tankers will bring the expected delivery time to 12 hours, he said.

While there were 13 lakh connections in the city, only 31,000 people booked tankers. To reduce that number, an opportunity will be given to enhance their water connection size so that better water supply could be facilitated, he added.

Dana Kishore further directed officials to ensure that along with special plans for high-demand areas, additional filling stations were also set up.

More water from twin reservoirs:

An additional 20 MLD is being drawn from the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar and arrangements were underway. For future requirements, filter beds near Mir Alam and Asif Nagar were being repaired to purify the water. Sites are also being examined to construct water treatment plants, stated a press release.

Moreover, identifying the slums where water tankers are being supplied for free, officials were directed to take up the construction of pipelines as a permanent solution to their water woes.

SCR sets up water coolers:

In anticipation of potential heat waves and to ensure the availability of drinking water for passengers, the South Central Railways (SCR) has arranged 48 water coolers across 170 stations. Along with a round-the-clock monitoring system through the Divisional Central Control Office, periodic water quality checks were also being conducted.

Further, automatic water supply systems (CAMTECH) have been provided at all major stations to ensure the supply of water within the least possible time. Special attention was being paid to the group water pedestal on platforms located near general coaches.