Diabetic reversal bariatric surgery for highly obese patients at Care Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 03:34 PM

Patients who under bariatric surgery at Care Hospitals along with the care givers

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills on Friday announced successful reversal of diabetes in three highly obese patients from Odisha, who had with high BMI and co-morbidities after they underwent bariatric surgery.

After enduring years of obesity and poorly managed diabetes, the trio underwent bariatric surgery at Care Hospitals under a multidisciplinary team that was led by seniopr bariatric surgeon, Dr. Venugopal Pareek.

Following the procedure, they witnessed remarkable improvements in both weight loss and metabolic health, showcasing the potential of surgical interventions to deliver life-changing outcomes.

“Witnessing such positive transformations in our patients from Odisha reaffirms the profound impact of bariatric surgery in not only addressing weight concerns but also in inducing diabetes remission, thereby offering renewed hope and enhanced quality of life,” Dr Pareek said.

The success of these cases reflects the efficacy of bariatric surgery as a weight loss solution and also highlights its therapeutic potential in managing type 2 diabetes, especially among patients with high BMI and associated co-morbidities