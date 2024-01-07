Odisha Juggernauts cruise past Telugu Yoddhas

Odisha Juggernauts consolidated that advantage with a brilliant attacking turn.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Odisha

Hyderabad: Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts rose to the top of the table in front of a passionate home crowd, downing Telugu Yoddhas 35-27 in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Dilip Khandavi, Omkar Sonawane and Avinash Desai all scored six attack points each as Odisha Juggernauts dominated throughout. Odisha Juggernauts got Turn 1 off to a great start with their first batch of Dilip Khandavi, Gowtham MK and Nikhil Sodaye lasting three minutes and 32 seconds on the pitch and getting a couple of three dream run points.

Then Rohan Singade frustrated the Telugu Yoddhas attackers, staying unconquered and earning a dream run point. The lead for Telugu Yoddhas, at the end of Turn 1, was just seven points. Odisha Juggernauts consolidated that advantage with a brilliant attacking turn. They sent back Telugu Yoddhas first batch in a minute and 37 seconds.

Their second batch only fared marginally better, staying on the mat for a minute and 48 seconds. Batch 3 did come within fifteen seconds of a dream run point but that did little to reverse the momentum. Odisha Juggernauts headed into the second innings with a strong 23-10 lead. Things did not get any better for Telugu Yoddhas in Turn 3.

Odisha Juggernauts’ first batch of Omkar Sonwane, Dipesh More and Nikhil B lasted three minutes and 57 seconds on the mat, earning two dream run points.

Their second batch did not last long but two members of their third batch remained unbeaten as Odisha Juggernauts took a 25-24 lead into the final turn. Their attackers had no problems closing the match off. Telugu Yoddhas will next face Gujarat Giants on Monday.