Odisha passes resolution on Jagannath Heritage Corridor project

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented three proposals in the resolution in the House through video conference, which was supported by both the BJP and the Congress.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution unanimously regarding the Jagannath Heritage Corridor project.

The first proposal was to take a vow to complete the Shrimandira Parikrama Plan with dedication at the earliest.

The second proposal was to have participation and contribution of all Odias and devotees of Lord Jagannath for the heritage corridor project.

The third proposal was to extend gratitude to people of Puri Town who have sacrificed for the Shrimandira Parikrama Plan.

“The greatest identity of Odia community is Lord Jagannath. Our history, culture, tradition and belief system are all centered on Almighty. He is the symbol of Odia esteem and pride,” said the Chief Minister.

He said all devotees who come to the temple to see the Lord Jagannath have a desire to see the Lord in a peaceful, beautiful and spiritual environment.

“Million of devotees pray to visit the Jagannath Temple once in a lifetime and get a glimpse of the Lord. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that all devotees return with a divine feeling,” he added.

Patnaik said that three objectives were considered for Srimandir Parikrama Yojana when Justice BP Das Committee had recommended for Srimandir Security Corridor.

The recommendations were-safety of Srimandir, safety of millions of devotees visiting the temple for darshan of deities and creation of spiritual atmosphere for devotees.

“In general, the government takes steps to implement the plan. I firmly believe that this plan is not only for the government or for the temple administration. It is the plan of 4.5 crore Odias,” said the Chief Minister.

Supporting the proposals, leader of opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik said his party is supporting the resolution to make Puri a world-famous heritage site.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said, “It’s really excellent work. Congress party supports Shrimandira Parikrama Plan for maintaining the culture and heritage as well as the history of Odisha.”

He said it will prosper economic activities and attract tourists to the state.