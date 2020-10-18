Odisha reports 2,019 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases at 283, followed by Cuttack (150), Angul (129) and Mayurbhanj (111).

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,68,364 on Sunday as 2,019 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,135, a health official said.

As many as 1,168 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 851 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Four fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, two each in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, and one each in Mayurbhanj, Puri, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Balangir and Sambalpur districts, he said.

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 225, followed by Khurda (195) and Cuttack (100), the official said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

Odisha now has 22,949 active coronavirus cases, while 2,44,227 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 40.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 42,258 on Saturday, he added.