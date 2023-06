Odisha train accident: Trains scheduled to run on June 8 cancelled

The railway officials requested citizens to make note in the changes and plan their travel accordingly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to derailment of the Shalimar – Chennai Central Coramandel Express in Kharagpur – Bhagdrak section in Odisha, the Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045) and Hyderabad – Shalimar (18046) trains scheduled to run on June 8, have been cancelled.

The railway officials requested citizens to make note in the changes and plan their travel accordingly.