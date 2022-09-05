Of Razakars’ attacks and destruction

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on Telangana armed struggle, which is one of the important topics in preparation for the State government recruitment examinations.

The Nizam’s government encouraged the Razakars to protect his rule from the menace of the Government of Independent India and to save landlords by curbing the threat of peasants. The Razakars looted or burnt approximately 250 villages in between April 1947 and March 1948; 4,000 houses were set on fire, 500 persons were killed or wounded and 450 women were molested.

In retaliation, the Communists, as per government reports, murdered nearly 200 persons and attacked 22 police outposts in between August 15, 1946, and September 13, 1948. They seized and destroyed village records, manhandled a large number of village officials, burnt chawadis and customs outposts, captured 230 guns, looted or destroyed paddy and robbed cash and jewellery worth more than a million rupees, attempted large scale disruption of communications and lines of supply and transport.

They adopted the technique of guerrilla warfare with arms and resources at their disposal for the movement. The folk artistes performed Burrakatha, Gollasuddulu, Oggukatha, Kolatam, etc., to inspire the rural people.

From the available evidence, it is clear that women have played a significant role in the armed struggle as sangham activists, informers, couriers, food providers, shelter givers and protectors of guerilla squads. In many instances, women risked their honour and lives and courageously fought against the Nizam’s army, Razakars and Indian military forces.

The upper caste progressive women, belonging to both urban and rural areas, such as Mallu Swarajyam, Arutla Kamaladevi, Brijrani, Nimmagadda Satyavati, Priyamvada, and Pramilabai sympathised and participated with the people. The lower caste dalit bahujan and tribal women were also in the forefront of the armed struggle.

A number of tribal leaders like Suvarnapaka Sundaraiah, Punukonda Venkanna, and Mogilipalli Buchiramula have played an important role in these struggles. But the most famous tribal leader was Soyam Gangulu, whose heroic deeds became part of tribal folklore.

On September 13, 1948, the Indian Army marched into the territory of Hyderabad State and in less than a week, the Nizam’s Army, Police and the Razakars surrendered with hardly any resistance. The Police Action itself was directed not only against the Razakars and the Nizam but also the Communists. About 2,000 Communists were killed and around 50,000 were arrested and kept in detention camps for a few days to a few months. More than 5,000 were imprisoned for years.

