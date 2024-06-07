Officials gear up for conducting Group-I exam in Khammam

District Collector VP Gautham said that 13 flying squads, 52 departmental officers and 184 officers have been appointed.

Khammam: The district administration has geared up for conducting Group-I preliminary exam to be held on June 9.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that 52 examination centres have been set up across the district to conduct the examination and 18, 403 candidates would appear for the test. All required arrangements have been made at the exam centres.

He said that 13 flying squads, 52 departmental officers and 184 officers have been appointed. Training was conducted for chief superintendents and invigilators in two phases. The candidates and officials were barred from carrying electronic devices and cell phones into the centres.

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that section 144 would be in force at the exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm on June 9. Public gatherings were prohibited within 500 metres from the exam centres, he said.

Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju said security arrangements have been completed for the Group-I preliminary examination conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). As many as 8, 871 candidates would appear for the test at 21 centres in the district.