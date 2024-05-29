TSPSC Group-I preliminary test: Important instructions and protocols for candidates

Possession of the same will lead to invalidation of candidature for the exam/ exams. Hall tickets will be available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ for download from 2 pm on June 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Group – I preliminary test scheduled for June 9 have been instructed not to wear shoes to the centres. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has come out with protocols for writing the test.

“Candidates are instructed to wear only chappals and not shoes,” TSPSC Secretary Dr. E Naveen Nicolas said on Wednesday. Carrying calculators, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watch, mathematical tables, log books, log tables, wallet, handbags, jholas, pouches, writing pads, notes, charts, loose sheets, jewellery or any other electronic gadgets into centre is prohibited.

The test will be conducted on June 9 from 10.30 am to 1 pm, and no candidate will be allowed into the centre after 10 am. Candidates are advised not to apply mehendi, temporary tattoos or any obstructive material-covers on their fingers, which may hamper the recording of biometric fingerprint details during the exam.

A sample OMR answer sheet has been hosted on the TSPSC’s website and candidates are advised to download and practice to fill the required boxes to avoid rejection of their OMR answer sheet in the exam.