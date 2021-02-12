Officials take up ‘enjoyment survey’ in Nalgonda

Pattadar passbooks have not been issued to the farmers for the 2,400 acres at Chinthalapalem for various reasons

Nalgonda: Responding swiftly to instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Nalgonda district officials on Thursday conducted an ‘enjoyment survey’ for 2,400 acres at Chinthalapalem of Tirumalgiri (Sagar) in the district and put up a notice in the gram panchayat office asking people to submit their objections, if any, on the list of landholders within two days.

The Chief Minister, at the public meeting at Haliya on Wednesday, had assured the people that the land issue of Chinthalapalem would be solved within three or four days and pattadar passbooks would be issued to eligible farmers. Pattadar passbooks have not been issued to the farmers for the 2,400 acres at Chinthalapalem for various reasons.

Additional District Collectors Vanamala Chandrasekhar and Rahul Sharma visited the controversial agricultural land parcel and conducted the enjoyment survey.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil said passbooks would be issued to the landholders within three days.

