Officials to inspects Hyderabad Metro phase II, EBRTS works

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wanted the team of senior officers to make recommendations to the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to facilitate in deciding the prioritization of corridors

Hyderabad: Metro phase II expansion and Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) plans appear to be on track as a team of officials will be inspecting the proposed Metro phase II and EBRTS corridors.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed that a team of senior officers, including Principal Secretaries of MA&UD, Roads and Buildings, IT&C, Finance and HMRL MD, jointly inspect the proposed Metro Phase-2 and 18 kms EBRTS Corridors, ORR, Musi River project and other important traffic corridors of the city to develop a comprehensive traffic and transportation plan.

He wanted the team to make recommendations to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to facilitate in deciding the prioritization of corridors.

These decisions were taken during the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Board meetings held here on Monday. The Chief Secretary, who is the chairman, HMRL & HAML, presided over the meetings.

The members reviewed the Metro Rail operations after commencement of commercial operations, precautions at place, safety and sanitization measures being taken, ensuring physical distancing, wearing of masks by passengers etc.

A detailed presentation on Metro Rail operations, Metro Phase II expansion plans and EBRTS project etc. was made during the meeting.

The HMRL Board approved appointment of AECOM India Private Limited and AECOM Singapore Private Limited as the independent engineer for reviewing and monitoring the Metro rail operations for the next five years with a contract value of Rs.6.94 crores.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Transport, Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, IT and I& C Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, HMRL MD, NVS Reddy, HMWSSB MD, Dana Kishore and TSPDCL CMD, Raghuma Reddy participated in the meetings.

