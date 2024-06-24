Ohio shooting: Police on look out for white Honda Civic, one dead and 10 injured

Another mass shooting in a night club in Louiseville, Kentucky in which one died and ten were injured. Police searching for white Honda Civic

By ANI Published Date - 24 June 2024, 08:14 AM

Ohio: : One man died and at least 10 were injured in a shooting incident in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday morning. Police found six victims at the shootin site and four others were already rushed to various hospitals, USA Today reported quoting a statement from the Columbus Police Department.

The injured victims were undergoing treatment in three different hospitals. One of the victims, a man, is in critical condition. According to the release, all the victims are expected to survive. The victims include two juveniles while others are adults, USA Today reported, citing Columbus Dispatch.

Police are looking for a vehicle, that they believe was involved in the shooting. Police have issued two numbers that the people can contact if they have information regarding the shooting.

In a post on X, Columbus Division of Police wrote, “Detectives need your help locating this vehicle involved in a shooting this morning in the 1100 blk of N. High St., where 10 people were shot. The vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows.” One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday (local time), CNN reported, citing police.

First responders found two people injured with gunshot wounds when they reached the spot outside H20 Lounge at 12:47 am (local time), according to the Louisville Police Metro Department’s statement.

Later, one of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead.The police said the second person was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Later, medical staff reported that another six victims, all adults, reached area hospitals for treatment after the shooting.

According to Aaron Ellis, a public information officer with the police department, all six people were shot. The police said, “Those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.” The police did not mention any information about the suspect and it’s unclear how many people opened fire or what caused the shooting.Police said, “The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time,” adding that the shooting remains under investigation.