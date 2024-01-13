Old Bridge Mutual Fund launches maiden NFO

Old Bridge Mutual Fund, sponsored by Old Bridge Capital Management Private Limited, has entered the Indian mutual fund sector, unveiling its debut equity New Fund Offer (NFO) - 'Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 04:36 PM

The open-ended equity scheme aims to provide investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth potential of carefully selected companies, according to a press release.

The NFO is open for subscription from January 17 to January 19. Investors can participate with a minimum SIP investment of Rs. 2,500 and in multiples of Rs. 1 thereafter. For lump-sum investments, the minimum amount is Rs. 5,000. The scheme will be bench marked against the S&P BSE 500 TRI, the release said.

The fund will be managed by seasoned investment professionals, Kenneth Andrade and Mr. Tarang Agrawal, leveraging their combined experience and expertise to navigate the dynamic market conditions.