Hyderabad: Over 4,000 gaming enthusiasts attend India Game Developer Conference

The India Game Developer Conference commenced with the launch of ‘Lumikai State of India Gaming report F723,’ which highlighted the Indian gaming market to hit the $7.5 Billion valuation mark by financial year 2028

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: The 15th annual edition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) came to a close at HICC Hyderabad here on Saturday. Over 4,000 attendees including game developers, publishers, investors, game developers, and gaming experts converged to lap up the riveting action in store.

With over 200 gaming expert speakers from across 20 countries, the three-day conference saw about 125 sessions that included panel discussions, talks, workshops across gaming technology, design and production, a press release said.

Also on focus were various round tables between industry, government representatives, academia and other policy makers put together by Industry bodies such as Invest India, Start-up India, AIGDF, Primus Partners and MESC, it said.

There were also sessions by Unreal Developer Day, Xbox Discovery Day, Unity Dev and Google Dev. The conference commenced with the launch of ‘Lumikai State of India Gaming report F723,’ which highlighted the Indian gaming market to hit the $7.5 Billion valuation mark by financial year 2028.