Hyderabad to host India Game Developers Conference from Nov 2-4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: Gaming experts from across the globe will take part in the three-day India Game Developers Conference (IDGC) to be held at HICC, from November 2 to 4, here in Hyderabad.

The event in its 15th annual avatar is South Asia’s biggest developer conference with participation of over 150 speakers and 100 hyperactive sessions with an expected participation of over 4000 attendees.

The conference will run concurrently with India Joy, which will take place in Hyderabad from October 31 to November 5.

The spotlight at the IDGC, will be on AI, Web3, art and design, technology, production, business & product management, applied games covering games for good, emerging trends and career opportunities. Also lined up are special sessions by conference partners: Unreal Developer Day, Xbox Discovery Day, Unity Dev and Google Dev sessions.