Old timers neglected in Congress in Kothagudem: TPCC member

Congress party workers and leaders were facing embarrassing situations as those who insulted the Congress workers in the last elections have joined the Congress party and were exploiting the old timers, JB Showry said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 06:38 PM

State SC cell convener JB Showry speaking to the media in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: TPCC member and State SC cell convener JB Showry on Wednesday said old timers were not given priority in the Congress in Kothagudem constituency.

Congress party workers and leaders were facing embarrassing situations as those who insulted the Congress workers in the last elections have joined the Congress party and were exploiting the old timers, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday he said the CPI candidate Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao got a majority of 27,000 with the support of the Congress in the recent Assembly elections. The party Khammam Lok Sabha Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy would get a majority of 60,000 in the Kothagudem constituency, he hoped.

However, the party leadership was not caring for the workers. Those who carried the party flag and worked hard for the development of the party in the constituency were ignored now. Some brokers, real estate businessmen, sand smugglers and liquor traders who joined the party to protect their businesses were suppressing real Congress workers, Showry alleged.

He said the sentiments of the Congress workers would be taken to the attention of the leadership to ensure justice to them. He thanked the party workers for working hard for the Congress candidate in Lok Sabha polls.

Constituency youth Congress president Gaddam Rajasekhar, NSUI district president A Suresh Naik, OBC wing town president Jayaprakash and others were present.