On 10 years of ‘Mardaani’, makers announce new chapter of Rani Mukerji-starrer

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the first installment of the action thriller revolved around a stern police officer named Shivani Shivaji Roy, whose interest in the case of a kidnapped teenage girl leads her to uncover the secrets of human trafficking by the Indian mafia.

By IANS Updated On - 22 August 2024, 03:50 PM

Mumbai: As “Mardaani” turned a decade old in Hindi cinema on Thursday, the makers of the film have teased the next chapter of the Rani Mukerji-starrer while celebrating the

Production Yash Raj Films banner took to YouTube, where they dropped a teaser of sorts, which begins from the first installment, which first released in 2014. The teaser shows moments from the first film and then switches to “Mardaani 2”, which hits the big screen in 2019. It showcased highlights from the second installment and some iconic dialogues.

The production company captioned it: “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits… Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired… again… thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.”

In “Mardaani 2”, the 46-year-old star reprised her role as Shivani and this time her character was after a 21-year-old rapist and murderer, played by newcomer Vishal Jethwa. The film was directed by Gopi Puthran.

Rani was last seen in the film “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway”. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the legal drama also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway” was inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Chakraborty whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. Rani was seen portraying the role of Sagarika, who fought with authorities and society to bring her children back to India.