One dead, seven injured in road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 08:22 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: One person died and seven others were injured in a road accident at Thadikal of Shankarapatnam mandal on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a diesel tanker coming from Warangal to Karimnagar hit the victims, who were on the roadside. According to the police, the driver of the diesel tanker lost control over the steering and hit the local people. While Pudari Srinivas (45) of Thadikal died on the spot, seven others were injured.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.