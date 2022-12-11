One killed, 10 injured in bike-autotrolley collision in Medak

A case was registered and injured persons were rushed to Government Hospital Narsapur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Medak: One person died while 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and an auto-trolley at Chinna Chinthakunta village of Narsapur mandal on Sunday.

MD Adnan of Jagadgirigutta died on the spot, the Narsapur police said, adding that Adnan along with his friends Basavaraj, Pavan, Amar, and Hari were going to Edupayala temple on two bikes to enjoy the weekend. Meanwhile, a family from Katriyala in Ramyampet Mandal was going to Jagadgirigutta in an auto-trolley to attend a function when the incident occurred.

