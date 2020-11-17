One killed in accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: A scooter rider died after he fell off a flyover following a car hitting his vehicle at LB Nagar on Tuesday. Three others were injured in the accident that occured on the LB Nagar flyover.

According to the police, the car driver Sandeep lost control of his vehicle, reportedly after the brakes failed, and hit a scooter on which Uday Raj (18) of Balanagar was traveling along with one Anusha towards Abdullapurmet.

“Uday Raj was thrown off the flyover in the impact of the crash and died on the spot while Anusha survived with injuries,” said Ashok Kumar SHO (LB Nagar). The car went on to hit another scooter, injuring Sai Priya (20) and B Nagesh (17).

The LB Nagar have taken Sandeep into custody. A case was registered and investigation is on.

