One killed, two inured in separate accidents in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:20 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Sangareddy: One person died, and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a ready mix concrete vehicle and DCM on NH-65 at Isnapur under Patancheru Police Station limits on Friday. As the cleaner and other persons traveling in the DCM were struck in the mangled vehicle, the police took a couple of hours to pull them out. The injured were rushed to Area Hospital Patancheru for treatment. The victims were not yet identified.

Meanwhile, one person died in another road accident on NH-161 when a lorry hit a two-wheeler at Shivvampet bridge in Choutakur Mandal of Sangareddy district. The deceased was taken to Government General Hospital Sangareddy.