One more suspected case of monkeypox in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:54 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: One more person with suspected symptoms of monkeypox, with recent travel history, has been identified by the local surveillance teams in Khammam and is being admitted to Fever Hospital, the nodal centre identified for treatment of monkeypox positive cases in Telangana.

The blood and lesion samples from the suspected monkeypox patient will be collected and sent to NIV, Pune and Gandhi Hospital for confirmation, senior health officials said. The first suspected monkeypox case, a 40-year-old man from Kamareddy, who was admitted to Fever Hospital on Sunday evening has already tested negative.