One student killed, two injured after water tank wall collapses in Suryapet

According to Suryapet police, the water tank wall collapsed when the three were having a bath near it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Suryapet: One student died and two others were injured when the wall of a water tank in Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC residential school collapsed on them at Chivvemla in the district on Thursday.

A fifth class student R Pavan, who was caught under the debris, died while undergoing treatment at the government general hospital at Suryapet. He was a native of Appannagudem of Mothe mandal. Another two students Sushanth from Chandupatla village of Maddirala mandal and K Yeshwanth from S Lingotam village of Shaligowraram mandal were injured.

According to the police, the tank wall collapsed when the three were having a bath near it. The two injured students were also shifted to hospital for treatment.

