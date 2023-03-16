Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Home | Telangana | One Student Killed Two Injured After Water Tank Wall Collapses In Suryapet

One student killed, two injured after water tank wall collapses in Suryapet

According to Suryapet police, the water tank wall collapsed when the three were having a bath near it

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 16 March 23
One student killed, two injured after water tank wall collapses in Suryapet
According to Suryapet police, the water tank wall collapsed when the three were having a bath near it

Suryapet: One student died and two others were injured when the wall of a water tank in Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC residential school collapsed on them at Chivvemla in the district on Thursday.

A fifth class student R Pavan, who was caught under the debris, died while undergoing treatment at the government general hospital at Suryapet. He was a native of Appannagudem of Mothe mandal. Another two students Sushanth from Chandupatla village of Maddirala mandal and K Yeshwanth from S Lingotam village of Shaligowraram mandal were injured.

According to the police, the tank wall collapsed when the three were having a bath near it. The two injured students were also shifted to hospital for treatment.

Related News

Latest News